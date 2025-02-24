Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, has added Charlie Morrison, former CEO of large, fast-growing franchise systems Wingstop and Salad and Go, to its board of directors.

Morrison, who stepped down in October 2024 as CEO of Salad and Go after growing the company from 20 to 150 stores, is an industry veteran with 35 years of experience. Career highlights include leading Wingstop in the completion of its 2015 initial public offering, which is regarded as the most successful IPO in the history of the restaurant industry.

He joins Nothing Bundt Cakes’ board of directors as the company experiences unprecedented growth. The company doubled in size from 2019 to 2024 and is accelerating plans in 2025, with the goal of opening its 1,000th bakery by 2027.

“With over 100 new bakeries built in 2024 and an even higher number scheduled in 2025, Nothing Bundt Cakes continues to execute its playbook as one of the fastest-growing retailers in North America,” says Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. “Charlie’s immense expertise in franchise growth in the high-growth restaurant sector will be instrumental as our team navigates this growth journey.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes was recently named America’s No. 1 Overall Restaurant Chain in Technomic's America's Favorite Chains survey. It was also the top choice among Gen Z and millennial consumers in the limited-service category, marking its first-ever appearance in the rankings.

“It is a great privilege to join Nothing Bundt Cakes as it grows not only in size but also in reputation as America’s favorite restaurant chain,” says Morrison. “I believe the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand can deliver on its promise of bringing joy to people all across the country and eventually the world, and I look forward to being part of its incredible success story."

