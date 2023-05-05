The ICEE Company, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., is collaborating with Kellogg’s for the first time ever to create new Kellogg’s ICEE Cereal.

Inspired by ICEE's best-selling Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors, the new cereal utilizes an innovative ingredient that cools your mouth as you eat, imitating that familiar and refreshing first sip of an ICEE. Kellogg’s ICEE Cereal is the company’s first summertime cereal to feature this cooling sensation.

Every spoonful delivers the iconic flavors ICEE fans have come to know and love, with crunchy red and blue spheres that mimic the signature beverage color palette.

"Consumers today say they want to feel like a kid again, and there's no better way to ‘Let the Kid Out’ than digging into a bowl of ICEE branded cereal," said Natalie Peterson, vice president of marketing at The ICEE Company. “This fun combination is just right for anyone who wants to feel like a kid.”

“Kellogg’s is excited about our first-ever collaboration with ICEE that delivers a ‘cool’ and delicious new cereal to excite your senses,” said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. “Nothing helps beat the heat like a cold, refreshing ICEE, and now fans can discover all the fun of ICEE at the breakfast table just in time for summer.”

ICEE has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages. Kellogg’s ICEE Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in April, for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.3-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.2-ounce box.

For more information, follow Kellogg’s on Instagram and TikTok or visit kelloggs.com.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

Related: ICEE debuts Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies at Kroger