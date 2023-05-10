McKee Foods has announced the upcoming launch of another new Little Debbie snack, Big Pack Cookies & Creme Brownies, which will be available mid-May.

Each carton includes 12 large, individually wrapped brownies topped with white icing and chocolate cookie crumbles. Available nationwide, they will be joining the Big Pack line of products from the brand and will be priced accordingly with a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Big Pack Cookies & Creme Brownies are a treat that combines the rich and fudgy texture of Little Debbie brownies with the crunchy, creamy sweetness of cookies and creme. In addition, the "big pack" aspect of these brownies refers to the size of the the individual brownies themselves, as well as the number of servings per carton, making them perfect for convenient snacking or sharing with friends and family.

Look for the blue packaging featuring detailed product photography in stores coming soon.

