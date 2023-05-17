Online Italian grocery store Nicola’s Marketplace now ships its gourmet handmade biscotti nationwide. Available in flavors like Cranberry Pistachio, Cherry Almond White Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Caramel Pecan, Cranberry Orange, Double Chocolate Walnut, and Chocolate Hazelnut, Nicola’s Marketplace biscotti are handcrafted from Non-GMO, all-natural ingredients including local farm-fresh eggs. The suggested retail price is $12.99 per pack.

Based in Kenilworth, NJ, Nicola’s Marketplace was founded by Chef Nicola DiGiorgio, who trained at Italian Culinary Academy in Parma Italy and is committed to using the best tasting ingredients in all his cooking and baking.

“Our biscotti are the perfect bite sized snack and slightly softer in texture than most biscotti in the U.S. They are ideal for enjoying with a nice cup of coffee or tea,” said Chef Nicola. “We bake them using a family recipe, making them delicious and wholesome and a great gift for dads and grads with a sweet tooth!”

The company's two newest flavors include Double Chocolate Walnut Biscotti and Chocolate Caramel Pecan Biscotti. Both flavors include organic eggs sourced directly from local farmers, organic bleached all-purpose flour, European-style butter for premium quality and rich taste, Valrhona chocolate and cocoa powder, and all non-GMO ingredients.