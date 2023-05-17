Country Archer Provisions will be debuting Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks, a protein extension to its fan-favorite line of bite-sized multipack mini sticks, at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago next week, at booth #10880.

This is the brand's newest premium-quality offering, built to satisfy the better-for-you consumer’s need for variety in both flavor and protein. The turkey stick is made with antibiotic-free and hormone-free turkey, plus responsibly sourced ingredients including rosemary, basil, thyme, garlic and onion, zero-sugar, and has 5g of protein per stick and is lower in calories.

The mini sticks are individually wrapped and are available in eight-, 16-, and 28-count bags.

“Given the popularity of our 1 oz Rosemary Turkey Meat Stick, it was a no-brainer to adapt this flavor and protein type into our hugely successful Mini Stick line,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “Demand from consumers continues to grow for quality, on-the-go protein, so we’re thrilled to offer consumers another variety of our Mini Sticks, which is crafted with 100% all-natural turkey and is bursting with a unique, savory flavor profile that’s unlike anything else in the category.”

Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks will be available at Sprouts stores nationwide in July, as well as on Amazon and countryarcher.com with additional retailers coming on board later this year. Each bag of 16-count Mini Sticks will be sold at an SRP of $14.99. Original Beef Mini Sticks and Teriyaki-Style Beef & Pork Mini Sticks can be found in retailers nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Target, and more.