Country Archer Provisions is now offering its Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks at Whole Foods nationwide.

The brand's Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Stick offers 7 g of protein in each 24 g stick, and is crafted with 80% grass-fed beef, 10% beef liver, 10% beef heart, and zero added sugar. Developed in response to consumer demand for versatile protein snacks and an increased interest in organ meats, this crafted blend of beef, liver, and heart reportedly supports a myriad of health benefits including improved immune function, cognitive health, and red blood cell production, thanks to essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamins A and B12.

Made Keto, Paleo, gluten-free, and void of artificial preservatives, Country Archer’s Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Stick is available in two flavors: Original, infused with cracked peppers and garlic, and Spicy, featuring a kick of red and white pepper, habanero, and chili powder.

“As we close out 2024, it’s clear that consumers are increasingly focused on protein, and many are exploring options beyond traditional bars and shakes to boost their intake in the new year," says Andrew Thomas, VP of marketing, Country Archer Provisions. "Following our successful launch at Sprouts earlier this year, we’re thrilled to offer our Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks to Whole Foods shoppers, expanding our existing lineup of meat snacks. With interest in organ meats continuing to rise, we’re excited for consumers to add this nutrient-dense meat stick into their snack rotation!"

