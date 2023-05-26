General Mills' Fruit Roll-Ups brand has introduced Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Ups. The cosmic snacks come in three flavor varieties including Solar Melon, Star Berry, and one mystery flavor.

Fans also have the opportunity to scan the pouch or go to fruitrollups.com/mystery to guess the mystery flavor and enter for a chance to win some Fruit Roll-Ups alien swag.

The new product is now at grocery stores nationwide for a MSRP of $4.69 for 10-ct., or $10.29 for 30-ct.

The product launch is the first to feature new branding and designs as General Mills recently refreshed its fruit snack portfolio for the first time in eight years. Comprised of three brands— Fruit Roll-Ups, Fruit by the Foot, and Gushers—General Mills is bringing these products into a new era of snacking fun with the rebrand aimed at unleashing what’s unique about each brand, while building out multi-sensory brand words to create more enjoyable experiences for its customers.

