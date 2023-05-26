Just in time for summer, the makers of the Planters snack nuts brand are introducing a trio of twists on an American classic. Now available in select retail stores nationwide are three new flavors of Planters cashews.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring these craveworthy options to life," said Zeeshan Tarique, Planters senior brand manager. "Consumers are looking for bold flavor options to complement the snacks they already love, and Planters is here to answer that call. Get ready to satisfy your cashew cravings like never before!"

The Planters brand consulted with multiple sources in determining its new panel of flavors, including input from both consumers and industry experts. These three new flavor variations enhance the Planters snack nuts portfolio:

NEW PLANTERS Cinnamon Brown Sugar Cashews : These treats merge the classic sweetness of cinnamon and brown sugar with the salty, crunchy precision of roasted cashews.

NEW PLANTERS Dill Pickle Cashews : Pickle lovers, rejoice! These spotlight the savory essence of dill pickles, another perfect flavor pairing.

NEW PLANTERS Rosemary and Sea Salt Cashews: This flavor blends the taste and aroma of rosemary with the sharp bite of sea salt.

"This new cashew line is a game-changer for snackers everywhere. Our unique packaging captures the essence of each flavor, making it easy for consumers to grab their favorite variety," Tarique said. "Starting in July, we're supporting these exciting new products with significant marketing efforts to bring the craveworthy experience to life."

New Planters cashew flavors each contain 4 grams of plant-based protein to help curb hunger and keep consumers going between meals. They are sold in convenient 5-ounce bags.

For more information on the Planters brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit planters.com.