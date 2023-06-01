Prospector Popcorn, whose mission is to provide competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities, will be celebrating summer around the country with its limited-time popcorn flavors.

Prospector Popcorn is more than just a gourmet popcorn brand, but one that provides competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities. They sparkle and transform their passions into professions, while earning paychecks with competitive wages. Approximately 75% of its 125 employees self-identify with a disability.

Prospector Popcorn will be celebrating its Summer "Sparktacular" 2023 with the release of sweet and zesty “Key Lime Pie," thirst-quenching “Pineapple Paradise," and the classic nostalgic flavor of “Summertime S’mores."

Popcorn lovers can purchase “Key Lime Pie” and “Pineapple Paradise” popcorn, “Summertime S’mores,” and any other flavors on Prospector Popcorn’s official website.