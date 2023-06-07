Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturers of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, has acquired New Jersey-based bakery John Wm. Macy's, a manufacturer of baked cheese sticks, cheese crisps, and crostinis.

"We are excited to welcome John Wm. Macy's to the Del Sol family," said Scott Eckert, president and CEO of Del Sol Food Company, Inc. "We want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts put forth by John and Tim Macy and their talented and dedicated workforce who have been crafting artisanal snacks consumers love. Our philosophy is very similar, so we believe we will enjoy great synergy as we work together in the future."

"Ever since our breakthrough order from a flagship Manhattan specialty store almost 40 years ago, we've been thrilled to provide our products to an enthusiastic and growing audience. This exciting partnership with Del Sol Foods will enable the company to follow this passion for years to come," said John Macy, president of John Wm. Macy's.

John Wm. Macy's products are distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada. Macy's will continue operations in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Del Sol Food Company, Inc. was represented by GulfStar Group as the exclusive financial advisor to Del Sol Food Company, Inc. throughout the transaction.