Kerry, a global provider of taste and nutrition solutions, has officially opened a new state-of-the-art taste manufacturing facility in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia. This new 50,000-square-meter facility expands Kerry’s taste offering in Southeast Asia (SEA) by delivering localized products to its fast-growing markets.

The facility is the company’s largest greenfield investment in SEA and will encompass a manufacturing site, research and development pilot plant, and a sampling hub. Its wide range of process technologies will enable the creation of authentic taste experiences, inspired by popular local and traditional cuisines. The Karawang facility will support Kerry’s food and beverage customers in all food categories, including beverages, snacks, and bakery, among the company’s fastest-growing end-use markets.

As part of Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, the company has prioritized sustainability initiatives across the entire facility and all utility equipment has been designed to the latest energy efficiency standards.

In addition to Kerry representatives, dignitaries from Indonesia and Ireland attended the inauguration ceremony, including:

Nurul Ichwan, Indonesia’s deputy for investment promotion, Ministry of Investment

H.E. Padraig Francis, ambassador of Ireland to Indonesia

Tom Moran, Kerry Group board chairman

Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO

Various trade association leaders and community officials.

Commenting on the new facility, Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO, says, "The opening of our state-of-the-art facility will not only expand our reach into the flourishing Southeast Asian taste market but also revolutionize the way sustainable nutrition is embraced in the region. By collaborating with leading food and beverage manufacturers, we will harness our global technologies to create products that resonate with Asian consumers' specific taste preferences."

With an estimated value of close to €1 billion (about $1.1 billion USD) and growing rapidly, the Southeast Asian Taste market presents an exceptional opportunity for companies prioritizing development and innovation in the food and beverage industry. The Indonesian Government's 'Making Indonesia 4.0' initiative has emphasized the significance of the food and beverage sector in propelling the nation towards becoming one of the world's top 10 economies by 2030.

John Cahalane (president and CEO of Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) says, “As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is in a unique position to support the regional market. Our cutting-edge Karawang facility will spearhead creation of the next generation of sustainable food and nutrition in Asia, with a focus on taste, functionality, health, and wellness.”

“With our sustainability initiatives, we aim to minimize the environmental impact of our activities, while fostering positive social impact through local employment and community engagement,” Cahalane adds. “The opening of the Karawang facility is a significant step forward in realizing our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition. Innovating with our customers, we will create delicious products with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. Working together, we can usher in a new era of sustainable nutrition.”