One of the world’s top food and beverage flavor manufacturers is growing its U.S. operations through an extensive renovation and expansion of the company’s flavor innovation center in California.

This week, T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.—the North American subsidiary of global flavor and fragrance producer T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd in Japan —announces the completion of a year-long project renovating the company’s Cerritos, CA R&D facility. In total, the renovation increases the T. Hasegawa’s state-of-the-art flavor innovation facilities by more than 50%, as part of the company’s larger strategy of investing in its U.S. operations to bolster flavor development and manufacturing in North America.

“The last several years have marked immense growth for T. Hasegawa USA, as we’ve continued to invest in our resources and technology to become one of the leading flavor manufacturers in North America,” says T. Hasegawa USA CEO Tom Damiano. “Our newly expanded R&D facilities provide more workspace and state-of-the-art equipment to help our team better serve our customers with best-in-class flavor solutions.”

The expanded R&D facilities, located at 14047 183rd St. in Cerritos, includes new library compounding labs for both sweet and savory flavors, along with a specialty area for compounding and creating beverage flavors. The company’s applications lab space was also increased, along with a new raw material storage room. Other updates to T. Hasegawa’s facilities as part of the renovation include an upgraded pilot lab and upgraded client collaboration areas, meeting spaces and corporate offices.

The flavor innovation center expansion comes after T. Hasegawa’s opening of a 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing plant in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. in 2022 dedicated to the production of sweet flavors. That facility increased T. Hasegawa USA’s manufacturing workspace by nearly 400 percent, while adding technology and large-capacity equipment for liquid blending, spray dry, and extraction—all paving the way for the company’s continued growth in the U.S. market, the company says.

