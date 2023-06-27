J&J Snack Foods, producer of Superpretzel, revealed its newest product to the brand’s expansive pretzel portfolio: Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Filled Knots. Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Filled Knots remove the beloved, extra-doughy knot from the classic pretzel and fill it with premium fillings inspired by fan-favorite snack dip, French Onion and a spicy favorite, Taco con Queso. A Southern favorite filled with pimento cheese will be launching later this year, as well.

Packed with gourmet fillings and topped with cheese, each 10-ounce bag contains five hand-tied soft pretzel knots.

“When customers think of Superpretzel products, many picture themselves at their favorite amusement park, enjoying a night at the ballpark, or snacking at home with a friend or loved one,” said Joanne Mizner, vice president of marketing - retail at J&J Snack Foods Corp. “We’re thrilled to expand our soft pretzel offering, now giving brand fans the opportunity to experience Superpretzel in a savory new format that combines the soft, salty snack they love with warm, melted cheese and globally-inspired flavors. We look forward to making even more celebrations super with this new assortment.”

Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Filled Knots will be available at retailers nationwide later this year. The new product will join Superpretzel's portfolio of Soft Pretzel Twists, Bites, Soft Stix, and Mini Pretzel Dogs.

