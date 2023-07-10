PB2 Foods, a producer specializing in powdered nut butters and plant-based foods, has debuted two new products at Kroger stores nationwide: PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars in Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Almond flavors.

With 13-15 g of protein per serving and powered by PB2’s peanut and almond powders, PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars aim to provide a healthy combination of natural, better-for-you ingredients that deliver on taste. The protein bars are made with 100% gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO ingredients.

“We’re proud to answer the call for PB2 protein bars that our fans have been asking for,” says Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. “Convenient and nutritious, PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars also have an unparalleled flavor that make them a perfect option for those of us on the go and leading active, healthy lifestyles.”

Each Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar contains 190 calories, 15 g of protein, 3 g of dietary fiber and 4 g of sugars. Each Chocolate Almond Bar contains 200 calories, 13 g of protein, 3 g of dietary fiber and 3 g of sugars. The protein bars join the PB2 Performance line of complete plant-based protein powders, including Peanut Protein with Dutch Cocoa and Almond Protein with Madagascar Vanilla.

PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars can be found at Kroger stores nationwide. Both flavor varieties will retail for up to $9.99 for a box of five bars. Availability on Amazon and other retail channels will begin in September.