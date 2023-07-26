Munk Pack, an emerging manufacturer of 1g sugar snacks, has announced that Brent Gravlee has been appointed chief commercial officer, beginning September 5. In this newly created position, Gravlee will oversee all sales and marketing functions, and will report to the co-founders, Michelle and Tobias Glienke.

With over twenty years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Gravlee brings expertise in leading teams, building actionable strategies, and accelerating growth for market leading brands at Clif Bar & Company and General Mills. In his 16 years at Clif Bar, he held roles in account management, sales strategy, and sales leadership, most recently as vice president of sales, national accounts. While helping grow Clif Bar to a $1 billion business, Gravlee built and sustained strategic relationships with retailers across all domestic channels and geographies, led cross-functional projects, and coached team members to accomplish their personal and professional goals.

Gravlee holds a B.A. in Economics from University of Virginia, with a double major in Religious Studies. He remains actively engaged in both his industry and community through advisory board membership, industry affiliations, and volunteerism.