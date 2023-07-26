Popcorn is a quintessential American snack—whether you’re eating it at the movie theater or in the comfort of your own home, it makes for a classic combination with movie- and TV-watching, or sharing with family and friends.

Market data

According to Circana (Chicago) data from the past 52 weeks, ending on April 23, the popcorn category increased by 12.2% from the past year, with total sales of $1.176 billion.

The microwave popcorn subcategory accounted for $1.017 million of that total sales number, with a 12.6% increase from the previous period last year. Orville Redenbacher’s brought in $332.9 million of that, an increase of 13.6% in sales, and ACT II brought in $225.3 million, an increase of 20.3% in sales. Pop Secret brought in $199.3 million, an increase of 5.0% in sales.

The kernel popcorn subcategory brought in $127.5 million, with a modest increase of 6.8% in sales, and Orville Redenbacher’s again reigned triumphant, with $54.7 million in sales, and up 4.4% from the previous 12-month period. Private label popcorn brought in $29.1 million in sales, a 12.3% increase, and the Jolly Time brand brought in $25.9 million in sales, a 32.4% increase.

Source: Circana, Total U.S. Multi-Outlet w/ C-Store (Grocery, Drug, Mass Market, Convenience, Military, and Select Club & Dollar Retailers), 52 Weeks ending April 23, 2023

In the popcorn oil subcategory, which brought in $31.2 million and experienced a 21.9% increase in sales from last year, Orville Redenbacher’s brought in $17 million of that, a 11.4% increase, and Kernel Seasons brought in $13.96 million, a 40.4% increase. George Washington brand came in third, with $103,000 in sales, and a slight decrease of 7.0%.

Looking back

“We’re seeing some exciting, consumer-driven trends in the ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn category,” Mark Chu, senior director of marketing, Hershey Salty Snacks (The Hershey Co.).

“Consumers want flavor. The most popular RTE flavors are spicy, cheesy, and simply salted. The combination of sweet and salty flavors is also a home run in the category, curbing cravings with a light yet satisfying snack,” he says.

“Speaking of flavor, many RTE brands release limited-time offerings in fun and different flavors that aren’t available year-round. Limited-time offerings keep the category exciting for consumers who like to explore and try something new. Occasionally, RTE brands will collaborate with other food brands that traditionally play in different categories to create new flavors,” Chu notes.

“Another trend we’re seeing in the RTE category is pack type innovation. Brands are launching party size and family size bags, as consumers who are looking to maximize their dollars are buying bigger bag sizes with a more attractive price per ounce value. Many brands are also increasing the number of bags in their multipacks so consumers can stock up for more on-the-go occasions,” he elaborates.

In spring 2022, Hershey launched the SkinnyPop Family Size bag in an effort to deliver more value to its core consumers, says Chu.

“The new 8-oz. bags are available at Target and grocery retailers nationwide in our two core flavors, Original and Dairy-Free White Cheddar. Brand new to Walmart shelves, we just launched our multipacks in larger counts. Walmart shoppers can now find Original and White Cheddar 10-count multipacks, as well as the 20-count Variety Pack and 20-count Family Snack Pack (with Pirate’s Booty) in most stores,” he finishes.

Charles Coristine, president and CEO, LesserEvil, says that snacking is a lifestyle that is here to stay, and popcorn is no exception.

“We know that over 70% of consumers are snacking at least twice a day, and 65% of them check nutrition labels before purchasing a snack. With the rise of better-for-you options in the category being [amplified] by new innovations in the market, we are seeing consumers increasingly reach for popcorn instead of nutrition bars and packaged nuts. This is really fueled by the expansion of single-serve sizes in the market that [add to] consumers’ on-the-go lifestyle,” he explains.

Courtesy of LesserEvil

“Our growth is testament to the fact that consumers want popcorn that is healthier, cleaner, and made with real oils. We continue to see that more and more consumers are becoming educated on the harms of vegetable and seed oils, and reaching for products made with clean oils like ghee, olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil,” Coristine expands.

“However, [consumers] don’t want to compromise on fun when they snack. We've seen a lot of growth and success with bold and exciting flavors, whether that is our seasonal Watermelon Hibiscus or Fiery Hot! Popcorn. Partnerships and licensing are also on the rise in the popcorn category, allowing brands to reach new households. Our partnerships with Disney and RIND are both great examples of this, but there are other players in the market doing this as well,” he notes.

“Finally, hand-in-hand with consumers looking for clean labels and functional benefits that prioritize their whole self is a preference for end-to-end sustainability. Even with inflation, consumers tend to gravitate towards brands leveraging sustainable packaging and practices. In fact, 69% feel that sustainable packaging helps them enjoy their snacks even more,” Coristine adds.

“The past two years have been nothing short of exciting for our team. We have really seen consumers resonate deeply with our brand and have been hard at work making sure we can get our popcorn and healthy snacks in the hands of all Americans,” he comments.

“Within the last year, [we] introduced Cherry Lime Popcorn in collaboration with RIND Snacks. Expanding on partnerships, the brand also worked with Disney to launch Celebration Popcorn in honor of their 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, and launched another limited-edition collaboration with RIND Snacks in the form of Piña Colada Popcorn, following the excitement from last year,” Coristine finishes.

Coristine says that building off the Disney 100 celebration this past April, LesserEvil will unveil additional limited-edition Disney snack offerings throughout the rest of the year.

Courtesy of Snax-Sational Brand Group

Adam Cohen, CMO and brand partner, Snax-Sational Brand Group, says that a lot of [its] collaborations for emerging snack brands are with established license partners.

“More international flavors are hitting the U.S. market in the snack category than ever,” he shares. “We have established new partnerships in the ‘big box’ stores like Walmart, Target, and new divisions of Costco. We have also expanded our e-commerce platform and launched new flavors and varieties to our brands.”

“[In the past year], we launched Cereal Pop made with Cocoa Pebbles Cereal and Cereal Pop made with Fruity Pebbles Cereal. The current focus is on [our] new Cereal Pop flavors. We will continue to roll out brand expansions and innovations with our key license partners,” Cohen adds.

Ginger Frank, CEO, Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn, says that popcorn trends seem to be focused on vegan products and healthier-for-you options when it comes to everyday snacking.

Courtesy of Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn

“[However], maybe [unsurprisingly], sweet and premium gourmet popcorn is always king when it comes to the holidays,” she exclaims.

Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn has had to be strategic about its growth recently, Frank shares.

“For the past two years, the workforce has been really unpredictable and hard to manage. Seems to be turning a corner lately, which is great news for everyone—I know everyone feels this and has been struggling to find a solution. We've been understaffed for two solid years, which ultimately affects our ability to produce enough to meet demand, and makes it difficult to launch new flavors and products with confidence. We are definitely feeling that and looking to really bring lots of new and fun in 2024, once we finally have a solid, consistent team in place,” she relates.

Jared Johnson, vice president of innovation, Frito-Lay, Plano, TX, says that in April, Frito-Lay launched Smartfood Doritos Cool Ranch popcorn.

“This is a limited-time snack that brings together Smartfood popcorn with the bold and classic Doritos flavor. The familiar cool ranch tanginess with flavors of onion, garlic, tomato, and spice is layered on top of Smartfood’s air-popped, ready-to-eat popcorn,” he explains.

“Over the years there have been several seasonal Smartfood popcorn flavors such as Smartfood CrunchBerries Merry Berry Popcorn Mix, Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese, and Smartfood Glazed Donut,” Johnson expands.

Daniela Simpson, chief marketing officer, Popcornopolis, says that she has seen the RTE popcorn category grow, with consumers looking for lighter snacking alternatives and indulgent offerings.

“Over the past two years, our business has grown in numerous ways. First, in October 2021, we were acquired by Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo. This acquisition supported our continued growth in the salty snacking category and provided us new opportunities, such as the chance to partner with leading snack brand Takis, to create Popcornopolis Takis Fuego,” she adds.

Courtesy of Popcornopolis

“Working together, under Barcel USA, we were able to create this co-branded product, while expanding our reach to new consumers. In addition to this, we recently expanded our Nearly Naked product line, adding White Cheddar and Jalepeño Lime flavors. Sporting refreshed packaging, this new collection is made with premium gluten-free and non-GMO popcorn and tossed in coconut oil for a 'butter-like' taste,” Simpson finishes.

Looking forward

Frank says that Poppy has a fun new holiday flavor that will be launching at the summer trade shows.

“The packaging is amazing and the flavor is sure to be a top seller. Also, as we look to 2024, we will be launching more new products than we have over the past three years combined. New savory flavors, more vegan options, new packaging options, and gift sets—great things are coming! Stay tuned!” she reveals.

Chu says that this fall, SkinnyPop Sweet & Salty Kettle will join Original and White Cheddar as the third flavor offering in its family-size set. In addition, the brand’s Cheddar Jalapeño flavor, currently only available in a 14-ounce club-size bag, will launch nationally in other channels.

Courtesy of Popcornopolis

“Trying new, exciting flavors is cited as one of the top reasons for snacking, and spicy is the fastest-growing better-for-you ready-to-eat flavor subsegment. Coming in early 2024, SkinnyPop will answer consumers’ call for spice with a new RTE flavor offering: Cheddar Jalapeño. The flavor extension delivers light, crunchy, cheesy satisfaction with a little kick of jalapeño heat,” he notes.

