As the 6-ounce can of Chilé 'n Lime finishes its six-month rotation to store shelves, Blue Diamond Growers is replacing it with an all-new flavor, also available for a limited time. For the next six months, Honey Butter Flavored Almonds will be available at Walmart and the Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops, as well as through its online store at bluediamondstore.com. Inspired by the popular Korean Honey Butter Chips, these snack almonds boast a smooth blend of honey and buttery flavor, and retail for $3.48 per can.

"We never stop innovating at Blue Diamond." said Maya Erwin, vice president of innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond Growers. "Honey Butter Almonds were proudly developed by Blue Diamond's R&D scientists to create the perfect flavor balance. Our goal is to ensure that our consumers never have to search outside our products to find every flavor category they crave. These snack almonds satisfy the sweet and salty flavor blend beloved by so many—but be sure to try them before they're swapped out for another exciting flavor!"

Honey Butter Almonds will be available through December in a six-ounce can. Honey Butter Almonds are high in antioxidant Vitamin E, have 5g protein per serving, and are ketogenic and kosher-certified.