Solula’s fresh approach to snacking

Danny Pollak has been in the produce business for years. Now, the experienced food pro has branched into a new direction: tasty, natural snacks. Solula’s tostones chips are made with fresh plantains in a unique process that makes them crispier, crunchier, and lighter than your average plantain chip. SF&WB recently connected with the Solula founder to learn more.

New Product Highlights: June 2023

It’s been a hot summer so far, and that goes for the hot new snack and bakery products that have been released in the U.S., too. In this video, Chief Editor Jenni Spinner and Senior Editor Liz Parker talk about what they think were some of the hottest and most interesting items to come out, including Mondelēz, Kraft, Setton Farms, and other companies.

Clean-label chocolate spreads

We spoke with Elena Guberman, CEO, tbh, about its chocolate spread made without palm oil. The company was founded in 2021 by Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, who wanted to create a more sustainable chocolate spread.

Guy Ozery, SeedWise

After decades in the baking business, the Ozery family is going against the grain—literally. First, the Ozery Bakery’s SeedWise offshoot came out with grain-free granolas. Now, the company has launched better-for-you cookies that promise better taste. We chatted with CEO/founder Guy Ozery to get the scoop.

Lauren Koston, Pork King Good

Ingrained Insights sits down with Pork King Good Owner Lauren Koston as we explore the unorthodox tastes of her company's snack products. We discuss how to come up with innovative flavors, the struggles of growing an independent snack company, and the benefits of joining SNAC International.

Penny Andino, Justin’s

Penny Andino, vice president of marketing, Justin’s, discusses about how the company got its start, why it wanted to make almond butter and nut butter alternatives (including a hazelnut spread), and its efforts to use organic and clean-label ingredients in its products.

