While the new year is just getting started, the editorial team of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery and its microsite, Candy Industry, have been hard at work bringing its audience the latest news, as well as dynamic interviews with industry professionals on our podcast and video channels. Below find just a few of the recent multimedia highlights from both publications.

PODCASTS

Rich Products on bakery trends: The year 2023 was a fascinating 12-month period for bakery professionals, and 2024 looks to hold more of the same. SF&WB Senior Editor connected with two Rich Products experts—Customer Shopping Marketing Manager Seb Margaglio, and Senior Customer Shopping Marketing Manager—to talk about what the new year might have in store in terms of flavors, colors, ingredients, and other fascinating aspects of the baking landscape. Listen in on the conversation here.

T. Hasegawa on the future of sweet goods: Our audience can’t get enough of trend talk, and neither can the SF&WB editors. In this recent chat, Phil Daludado, senior food technologist with T. Hasegawa, connects with our chief editor to talk about what consumers want in their future dessert and confection buys, and how producers can deliver. Hear the trend-centric chat here.

BENEO on functional candy ingredients: Kyle Krause, regional product manager, functional fibers and carbohydrates, BENEO, chats with Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker about better-for-you candy ingredients and how food can influence mood and mental health. Listen to the conversation here.

VIDEOS

Wani Cakes on global tastes: Snack Foods & Wholesale Bakery Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Anwelli Okpue, co-Owner and CEO of Wani Cakes in Detroit to discuss its recent win in the 2023 Michigan New Favorite Snack Competition, and the company’s fusion of Nigerian and American flavors. View part 1 of the series here, then catch the second part here.

CandyRific/Hilco on candy trends: Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker chatted with Jeff Greenwald, marketing manager, CandyRific and Hilco, about its novelty products, including movie-themed partnerships, and current trends in the category. Eavesdrop on Jeff and Liz’s conversation here.

Cargill on gummy trends: Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker spoke with Courtney LeDrew, senior marketing manager, confectionery, Cargill, about gummy category trends and formulations. Listen to their conversation here.