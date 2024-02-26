The editors behind Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery and its microsite Candy Industry are tasked with connecting each month with a wide variety of innovative industry experts. Soon after, we share these candid conversations on our video channels. Here are some of the latest multimedia tidbits available from our staff.





Crumbl expands its reach to Brighton, Michigan

Dentist Bobby Grossi and his wife, Sabrina, have opened their second Crumbl franchise in Brighton, MI. Chief Editor Liz Parker recently visited the store to learn about the Grossis’ burgeoning cookie-slinging empire. Watch the story here.





Joey Chestnut tries his hand at pistachio-eating championship

Competitive eater didn’t come out on top at the 2023 Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship, but when he chatted with Chief Editor Jenni Spinner to talk about how he refined his strategy, he felt confident about his chances for 2024. Listen to the conversation here.





New Product Highlights: January 2024

At the end of each month, our editors get together to discuss the most notable new snack and bakery product launches to debut in recent weeks. For January, the team went over releases from WK Kellogg, Smartfood, Oreo, and other innovative items. See the products here.





Crafting a Super Bowl commercial with Andrew Spencer of Lindt USA

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Andrew Spencer, marketing director, Lindt USA, as they discuss a TV commercial the company produced for airing during Super Bowl 58. Listen in here.





Sour better-for-you gummies

Senior Editor Liz Parker spoke with Semira Nikou and Isabella Hughes, co-founders, Better Sour, about its new low-sugar gummy brand, and how they got the idea for the company. Catch the discussion here.