Joblessness is extremely low in much of the U.S.; the average unemployment rate across America is 3.5%. In Minnesota, home to automated packaging technology provider Delkor Systems, the figure is at a near-record-low of 2.9%. With such a small portion of the population jobhunting, manufacturing-centric operations like snack and bakery productions—and equipment-makers like Delkor—are finding it challenging to fill vacant positions.

During a recent NBC Nightly News segment, reporter Tom Costello visited Delkor’s St. Paul, MN facility and spoke with President/CEO Dale Anderson about the ongoing labor shortage, and how leaders like him are coping with the issue.

Costello asked Anderson, “What are you looking for an employee?”

Anderson responded that in addition to the right degree and qualifications for a specific position, “The number one thing for us is a good attitude, and a desire to learn.”

Watch Delkor’s NBC Nightly News segment here.