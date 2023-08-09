Pebbles has made its way into the freezer aisle. Available in Fruity and Cocoa flavors, Pebbles Waffles are a fun, easy way for consumers to enjoy cereal in waffle form.

The waffles' fluffy buttermilk batter is loaded with chocolate flavor or bursts of fruity color in every bite. The waffles are currently available at retailers including Affiliated Amarillo, Brookshire Brothers, Boyers Food Market, Bozzutos, Certco, Food City, Giant Food, Hen House, HyVee, Karns Foods, Key Food Super Markets, KVAT, Price Chopper, Shoprite, Sun Fresh, UNFIR, and Wakefern, with a suggested retail price of $3.19–$4.29 per six-pack box.

