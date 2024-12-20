Post Consumer Brands is making it easier than ever for consumers to stock up on their favorite pantry staples, with two packaging updates. These new large-size formats are designed to meet the growing demand for convenience and value without compromising on taste and quality that consumers know and love, the brand says.

Its Great Grains Raisins, Dates, and Pecans Giant Size Cereal will be available in a 25-oz size, at retailers nationwide including Publix, Ahold, and Hannaford starting on January 1. The suggested retail price is $7.49.

In addition, Post will be selling its Peter Pan Creamy Honey Roast Peanut Butter in a twin pack, starting December 17 at Walmart, for an SRP of $7.78.

"Great Grains is a fan-favorite cereal because it's packed with a trio of real ingredients and whole grains. With sweet raisins, delicious dates and crunchy pecans—it’s a cereal that kicks the day off with a fast and flavorful start. To give Great Grains fans more of the cereal they love, we’re introducing a new, 25-oz Giant Size of Great Grains Raisin Date Pecan, so they can enjoy their favorite cereal every morning without countless trips to the grocery store," says Nikole Vargas, brand manager, Great Grains.

