Hippeas Chickpea Snacks has debuted a limited-edition Halloween multipack pack of its best-selling product, Vegan White Cheddar Puffs, available only at Whole Foods stores. The suggested retail price per 12-count bag is $7.99.

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs are a better-for-you version of the cheesy puffs kids love, and are a savory (and protein-packed) offering to balance out the sweet treats. The limited-edition multipack includes (12) 0.5-oz. bags of Vegan White Cheddar Puffs. Perfect for trick-or-treating, a Halloween-themed lunch box offeing, or a perfectly portioned snack for parties at only 60 calories per serving. As an added bonus, the puffs are also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and dairy free/vegan.

Hippeas is all about mind, body, and soil. Chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil. Chickpeas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand's carbon footprint.