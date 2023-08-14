Urban Pie Pizza Co. is entering the snack and appetizer category with all-new Urban Pie Mini Calzones. According to the Palermo Villa brand, Mini Calzones are an upscale, flavor forward, sophisticated entry into an otherwise outdated and predictable appetizer set. Staying true to Urban Pie’s brand promise, the Mini Calzones feature unique flavors and clean ingredients.

Urban Pie Mini Calzones are available at Sprouts and select Midwest retailers for a suggested retail price of $7.99. They are available in four flavors:

Chicken Pesto: seasoned diced chicken, diced tomatoes, creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and Romano.

Sausage Ricotta: Italian sausage, ricotta, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and basil.

Spinach Mushroom: mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and basil.

Pepperoni Rosa: alfredo/marinara sauce blend, uncured pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Romano, and basil.

“Years ago, we launched Urban Pie to bring flavor excitement to the traditional frozen pizza set. We launched Urban Pie Mini Calzones for that same reason—we felt that the appetizer and snack category lacked premium, upscale, culinary-forward options designed for discerning palates.” says Nick Fallucca, chief product and innovation officer, Palermo Villa. “After looking at multiple options, we felt that not only were the Mini Calzones the best-tasting option we explored, but they also best fit Urban Pie’s ‘Unique Flavors, Natural Ingredients’ brand promise. These come in four delicious varieties including our signature Pepperoni Rosa and Sausage Ricotta. Each Mini Calzone is stuffed with premium, natural ingredients that are just as great as a quick snack as they are served at a fancy dinner party.”

Palermo Villa is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.