Tillamook County Creamery Association, a co-operative behind one of the fastest-growing dairy brands in the U.S., has announced entry into a new product category with the addition of two frozen means: a pizza, and macaroni and cheese.

Tillamook Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas feature chef-inspired recipes, with the intention of enabling consumers to enjoy a premium, restaurant-quality meal made with Tillamook Cheese, fresh from the oven to the table. According to the company, the new frozen meals are made with the same care, quality and ingredients that deliver the bold taste customers expect from the brand.

"Get ready for a totally different eating experience from Tillamook with our new Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas," says Josh Archibald, executive chef of culinary development. “The entire culinary team worked hard to create these recipes, so they taste like a meal you'd enjoy at the Tillamook Creamery, now in the comfort of your own home."

Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza features a trio of Tillamook cheeses, including medium yellow cheddar, whole-milk mozzarella, and Monterey Jack. The cheeses bring serious flavor are paired with premium toppings all atop a crispy stone-fired crust. The items are available in four flavor varieties, including:

Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni: Uncured pepperoni floats over three cheeses with a savory red sauce.

Three Cheese: The item includes a melty three-cheese blend atop a red sauce.

Three Cheese Supreme: This pizza is made with uncured pepperoni and Italian sausage sprinkled with peppers and onions, all over a blend of cheese.

Cheesy BBQ Chicken: Chopped white-meat chicken, red onions and cilantro are sprinkled over a trio of cheese with tangy BBQ sauce.

Tillamook Mac & Cheese brings together al dente jumbo macaroni noodles, creamy sauces, toppings, and Tillamook's award-winning cheeses. Available in single-serve and multi-serve sizes, the line includes three varieties: Classic Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon, and Cheddar & Hatch Chile.

"At the Tillamook Creamery, we serve the most decadent Mac & Cheese you've ever enjoyed," says Steve Marko, senior director of R&D. "It's become a staple on our menu and folks travel from miles around to get a taste – to say it's a fan favorite is an understatement. We couldn't be more excited to bring that very special, sought-after recipe to the masses with our new line of Mac & Cheese."

The pizzas will be available at select retailers starting in October; the Mac & Cheese is available now at select Target and Walmart stores.