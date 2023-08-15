Insomnia Cookies, the brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is sweetening up back-to-school season with deals and new treats. To welcome its new and loyal Insomniacs returning to campus, the late-night bakery is offering a free six-pack of Classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase to anyone who mentions the promotion and presents a school-issued ID. Students and teachers alike can enjoy this limited-time offer now until 3:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1.

Limited-edition Back to Campus Collection

To put the cherry on top, Insomnia is offering free delivery on orders $15+ with code BACK2COOKIES all month long.

In addition, the late-night bakery is unveiling fresh flavors with its limited-edition Back to Campus collection that will turn study time into snack time. The new cookies are available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery, and flavors are subject to availability by location.

The new flavors include:

French Toast Classic – Breakfast (and dessert) of champions. French toast dough with cinnamon chips, brown sugar, and nutmeg.

– Breakfast (and dessert) of champions. French toast dough with cinnamon chips, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Vegan White Chocolate Cold Brew Classic – Baked meets buzz. Chocolate cookie dough flavored with cold brew and mixed with creamy white chips.

– Baked meets buzz. Chocolate cookie dough flavored with cold brew and mixed with creamy white chips. PB & J Filled Deluxe – All the grade school nostalgia without the braces. A warm peanut butter cookie filled with rich grape jam.

– All the grade school nostalgia without the braces. A warm peanut butter cookie filled with rich grape jam. Blueberry Pancake Ice Cream* – Pancake's gone full pint. Buttery, maple-flavored ice cream, crushed sugar cookies, and a blueberry jam swirl. *Available beginning 8/22.

– Pancake's gone full pint. Buttery, maple-flavored ice cream, crushed sugar cookies, and a blueberry jam swirl. Best In Class Double Layer Cookie Cake* – Two 6" Cookie Cakes stacked with favorite Classic flavors, buttercream frosting, topped with brownie bites, and a "Just Love Ya" center. *Available via nationwide shipping only.

– Two 6" Cookie Cakes stacked with favorite Classic flavors, buttercream frosting, topped with brownie bites, and a "Just Love Ya" center. Sweet Semester 12-pack* – Sweet gift? You understood the assignment. 12-Pack of Classics for your fave student in a "Thinking of You" box sleeve. *Available via nationwide shipping only.

– Sweet gift? You understood the assignment. 12-Pack of Classics for your fave student in a "Thinking of You" box sleeve.

Details about Insomnia Cookie's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit InsomniaCookies.com.