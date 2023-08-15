People Driven Technology, with offices in Grand Rapids, Columbus, and Indianapolis, will break ground on its new technology hub in Wixom, Michigan, on August 17. Leadership from the Wixom community, Oakland County, and the state of Michigan are expected to participate in the groundbreaking at 9 a.m.

People Driven Technology’s new hub will feature offices, warehousing space, and a technology lab within a new 28,000-square-foot facility at 49070 Alpha Court in Wixom. The hub will bring together employees, partners, and customers to collaborate and experience cutting-edge technology firsthand. Expected to be completed in the spring of 2024, the facility will house its 54 employees initially, with the goal of 75-plus employees by the end of 2025. The company has seen growth in market share since being founded in West Michigan in the spring of 2021.

“We are excited to be part of the Wixom community and bring these high-tech jobs to Oakland County,” said Bryan Teipel, president of People Driven Technology. “With over 500 customers in the Midwest, our expansion into Oakland County brings us closer to those we serve in the manufacturing, healthcare, government, and education sectors.”

Currently, People Driven Technology has 54 employees servicing East Michigan from leased facilities in Farmington Hills and Novi. The company is a family-owned business that focuses on consumable outcomes for its clients and, through its leadership, has decades of combined business, technology, and engineering experience. People Driven Technology is focused on developing the next generation of tech-based leaders through partnerships with local schools and its support for the Michigan Council of Women in Technology.

“Through a 7-mill tax abatement over 10 years with the city of Wixom and the MEDC, People Driven Technology has committed to bringing 75 jobs to Oakland County by 2025,” said Oakland County District 14 Commissioner Dr. Ajay Raman. “The new facility and jobs are part of Oakland County’s strategic growth, which includes recognizing the future need for high-tech jobs within the region.”

People Driven Technology is a Modern Technology Integrator serving the North Central region. The company provides full-spectrum IT solutions that allow customers to optimize, simplify, and scale technology needs through the complete lifecycle, from planning to deployment and continued maintenance. Offerings include providing tightly integrated and secure infrastructures, hybrid cloud computing solutions, cyber security, and physical security solutions (weapons detection, video surveillance, access control, etc.). The company also provides sales, service, and installation of computer and networking equipment through managed support services including maintenance and enterprise agreements. People Driven Technology partners with industry-leading companies like Cisco, Dell, VMware and Amazon.

The $7 million project is being built by Grand Rapids-based CarbonSix Construction, with architecture services provided by Progressive AE and engineering services offered by Nederveld Inc.