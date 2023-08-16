The board of Glanbia plc has announced that Siobhán Talbot intends to retire from the company after 10 years as group managing director. Talbot will step down from the position and the board at the end of 2023, and then will fully retire from the company in January 2024. Hugh McGuire (currently CEO of Glanbia Performance Nutrition) will be appointed CEO of Glanbia plc and join the Glanbia board as executive director on January 1.

Donard Gaynor, chairman of Glanbia plc, says, “On behalf of the Board I would like to express our deep gratitude to Siobhán for her leadership and contribution to Glanbia over the past ten years as group managing director. A deeply principled and values-driven leader, Siobhán has provided outstanding strategic direction to Glanbia, reshaping the business and its culture to become a clear leader in the world of better nutrition. She led the creation of a focused business which is aligned to growing consumer trends with clear purpose and values, a strong balance sheet, and continued ambition for growth which are all key parts of her distinguished legacy.”

“The CEO appointment was the conclusion of an extensive selection process led by the Board’s Nomination and Governance Committee with the support of an executive search firm,” adds Gaynor. “Following this process, the Board is delighted to appoint Hugh McGuire as CEO of Glanbia effective 1 January 2024. Hugh has led the growth and evolution of GPN with unrelenting focus to become a global leader and a key earnings generator. He combines a passion for our business and our served markets with entrepreneurial flair and a growth mindset. I have known Hugh since I have joined the Board and I know he is committed to Glanbia’s success and is the ideal leader to take us through to the next phase of our growth and evolution.”

Talbot adds, “It has been my great privilege to lead Glanbia over the past 10 years. I am very proud of how the organization has evolved, grown, and strengthened over this period. It is well-positioned for the next phase of growth with great people, culture, and capabilities. I want to thank my leadership team and all my colleagues right across the Group for their hard work and commitment to Glanbia and their personal friendship.”

“I would like to wish Hugh well as he takes the helm in 2024 and I look forward to working with him on the leadership transition over the coming months,” she continues. “I know how passionate and committed to Glanbia he is and I have no doubt he will drive the Group forward in pursuit of its strategic focus on better nutrition.”

McGuire comments, “I am honored and delighted to have been appointed as the next CEO of Glanbia, an organization I have been proud to serve over the last 20 years. It is a business and a sector that is closely aligned to my own passions and values and I’ve been privileged to be part of its transformation journey. Siobhán leaves Glanbia in a very strong position for future growth and I’d like to sincerely thank her for all her support over the years.”

“My focus will be to build upon these strong foundations for the benefit of all stakeholders in the years to come,” he adds. “Glanbia has great nutritional ingredients, brands, and businesses, serving exciting categories in health and wellness that truly support our consumers and customers to reach their nutritional goals. In addition, we have really talented people and a strong values-led culture. I look forward to working with my colleagues globally to capture the growth opportunities ahead, to sustainably create shareholder value, and achieve our full potential as a better nutrition business.”