Researchers estimate 15,000 new foods hit the market every year, adding to the difficulty of balancing nutritional needs with kid-pickiness, adult convenience, and household budget, says Parents magazine. The magazine has taken on the task of scanning the shelves for the "coolest, easiest, and most delicious things to feed your family," and the results are in.

The 2023 Parents Best Food Awards were chosen by a panel of experts and editors. Top and emerging food brands submitted almost 200 different varieties of snacks, frozen dinners, mealtime essentials, sweet treats, and meal subscriptions for testing.

26 children ages one to 12 tasted, reviewed, and submitted their thoughts on the products. Each product was also expertly reviewed and/or tested by the magazine's team of parenting professionals. The items were thoroughly tested by real parents and their families. Consumer reviews were also considered.

Parents chose 26 winners across four categories: best for early eaters, best snacks for kids, best frozen foods for kids, and best meal subscription services for families.

The snack category winners include:

Best Puffs: Serenity Kids Carrot & Beet Grain-Free Puffs

Best Snacks for Kids: Best Fruit-Based Snack: Moon Fruit Best Chip or Puff: Siete Foods Queso Grain Free Puff Snacks Best Bar: Blake’s Seed-Based Chewy Granola Bars Best Protein: The New Primal Snack Mates – Pizza Flavor Best Gluten-Free Sweet: Oreo Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Best Vegan Sweet: Soom Tahini Bites

Best Frozen Foods for Kids: Best Appetizer: Snow Days Pizza Bites Best Vegan Appetizer: Wholly Veggie! Mozzarella Style Sticks Most Versatile Option: Mrs. T’s Mini-Pierogies Best Family Dinner: Newman’s Own Quattro Formaggi Stone-Fired Crust Pizza Best Dessert: Helados Mexico Churro Cookie Sandwich with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Pieces



See the full list of winners here.