The Kraft Heinz Co. has announced that its board of directors has appointed Carlos Abrams-Rivera as CEO and a member of the board, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Until then, Abrams-Rivera will continue in his role as president of the North America Zone with the added responsibilities of becoming president of Kraft Heinz, effective immediately. Abrams-Rivera will take over as CEO from Miguel Patricio, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2019 and chair of the board since 2022. Patricio will transition to the role of non-executive chair of the board on Jan. 1, 2024.

In his role as executive vice president and president of the North America Zone, Abrams-Rivera has successfully overseen the company’s U.S. and Canadian operations. “Carlos is the best person to lead the next phase of the company’s transformation,” says Miguel Patricio, CEO and chair of the board. “His strategic and innovative mindset is ideal to continue to propel Kraft Heinz forward on our path to greatness. Since joining Kraft Heinz in 2020, he has consistently delivered strong results in the North American retail and Away From Home businesses. Carlos’ experience in both developed and emerging markets complements our ambition for growth. I feel privileged to entrust Carlos with the leadership of this great company, and I am confident that Kraft Heinz is poised for more growth in the years to come.”

Patricio will transition to a new role as non-executive chair of the board. Since n Patricio joined the company in 2019, he has led Kraft Heinz through a period of fundamental change in consumer trends, unprecedented business and global challenges, and consistent periods of top- and bottom-line growth.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed as the new CEO of Kraft Heinz. I would like to thank Miguel for his mentorship, all he has done to rekindle the spirit of Kraft Heinz and our culture, and for his partnership, now and in the future,” states Abrams-Rivera. “I would also like to thank the Board of Directors for placing its trust in me. Finally, to the thousands of colleagues across Kraft Heinz that have welcomed and trusted me, I am excited to go into a bright future together.”

