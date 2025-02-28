The Koenig Group, a manufacturer of bakery equipment, has announced a planned leadership transition, as Richard Breeswine prepares for his retirement from Koenig after 18 years of dedicated service and nearly 40 years in food machinery sales. Effective March 1, Jake Levy will assume the role of president and CEO, ensuring a seamless transition and growth for the company.

Richard Breeswine has been instrumental in shaping Koenig Bakery Systems' success, leading significant expansion in market development, product innovation and sales growth, the company says. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its position as a trusted industry leader for bakery machinery in the U.S. He will remain with the company during a transition period to support Levy and his team.

"It has been an honor to work alongside such a talented team and pass on leadership to the next generation," said Richard Breeswine "Jake will continue with our mission to provide quality bakery machines, excellent service to our valued bakery customers and to expand our company to new heights."

Levy, a seasoned executive and longest tenured employee with 18 years of experience with Koenig Bakery Systems, has been a key figure in the team, with previous roles as a service technician, service and parts manager, general manager, sales and a company officer. His deep understanding of the company and the market and his personal commitment make him the ideal successor.

"I am excited to take on this new role and build upon the strong foundation that Rich and I have created," says Levy. "Together with our talented team, we will continue to drive growth and value to our customers."

The transition reflects the commitment of the Koenig Group to long-term stability and leadership excellence. The company looks forward to this new chapter under Levy’s guidance.

Related: Koenig Group acquires Vulganus Oy