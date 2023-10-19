Kraft Heinz has released its 2023 ESG Report, "Together at the Table," outlining progress against its goals related to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, addressing global hunger, and more.

The report highlights advancements across the company’s three key pillars: Healthy Living & Community Support, Environmental Stewardship, and Responsible Sourcing.

Key highlights on progress include:

Developing innovative packaging solutions that support the company’s net zero ambitions , including the Heinz Ketchup pilot with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable, and recyclable bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.

Achieved an 18.4% reduction in waste to landfill intensity across the company's manufacturing facilities, putting us on-track to achieve our goal of a 20% reduction by 2025.

Reached 75% sustainably sourced Heinz ketchup tomatoes aligned with Kraft Heinz's Sustainable Agricultural Practices Manual.

“As we work to lead the future of food, we strive to do so responsibly. And as one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, we embrace the opportunity that comes with our size and scale to have a profound impact on communities around the world and in the lives of consumers, customers, employees, and partners,” said Miguel Patricio, Kraft Heinz CEO and chair of the board of directors. “Together, we are pioneering and advancing solutions that are transforming the products we bring to market to make a lasting, positive impact around us.

“Our 2023 ESG Report is a testament to the change that’s possible when we collaborate cross-functionally and come together with other businesses, nonprofit organizations, and experts,” said Rashida La Lande, executive vice president, global general counsel, and chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at Kraft Heinz. “We recognize we have a long way to go but innovative partnerships like we have with Pulpex, and smart investments in things like renewable electricity, will help position us to continue advancing toward our goals and propelling the industry forward.

The 2023 ESG Report was prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative reporting standard and in alignment with the general principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board for food and beverage companies, as well as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure. More information is available at kraftheinzcompany.com/esg.