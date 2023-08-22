With more than 16M #PicklePizza views on TikTok—and everything from seltzers to viral t-shirts—it’s no secret pickles are having a moment. And don’t get people started about pineapple on pizza. While Iceland tried to make it illegal, one study says more than half of Americans want the sweet, juicy fruit on their slice.

However, DiGiorno is saying yes to both with its eyebrow-raising culinary creation: DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza. Made with a hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, and toppings split right down the middle—one-half sliced dill pickles and one-half chunks of pineapple.

In September, DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza will be available for free exclusively at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com via weekly drops, while supplies last, limit one per person. Shipping only available within the U.S.. See full details at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com.

Fans can also show off their pizza pride by snagging Pineapple Pickle-themed merchandise. Bucket hats, button-up shirts, pickleball paddles and more are available for purchase at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com.

The Pineapple Pickle Pizza comes on the heels of the DiGiorno Pizza vending machine, showing how committed the brand is to pizza innovation and pushing culinary boundaries.