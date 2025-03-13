ASB opens registration for Masterclass Program

The American Society of Baking (ASB) Masterclass Program is an opportunity for bakeries to unlock new levels of expertise and efficiency. The program combines the flexibility of self-paced, online learning with the power of on-site, hands-on coaching from an ASB-certified trainer, giving teams the advanced skills and knowledge they need to thrive.

Teams will gain practical knowledge in baking science, ingredient functionality, production techniques, and quality control while receiving personalized guidance to address facilities' unique challenges.

The ASB Masterclass includes:

Customized training: Tailored to facilities' unique goals and challenges.

Exclusive coaching: A dedicated session focused teams, in your facility.

Convenience: A blend of flexible online learning and on-site application to limit time away from the bakery.

