Fazoli’s has announced the return of the its Pizza Baked Pasta to its menu for a limited time. Beginning Sept. 5, the classic dish will be available to order in three variations: Pizza Baked Pasta, Meaty Pizza Baked Pasta, and Supreme Pizza Baked Pasta. Also included in the limited-time offering is Pumpkin Cheesecake made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, an addition to the dessert menu just in time for fall.

The classic Pizza Baked Pasta now features a penne pasta smothered in the chain’s signature zesty Pizza Bake Sauce, loaded with mozzarella and pepperoni, and then baked to sizzling perfection. Guests can elevate the dish by opting for the Meaty Pizza Baked Pasta, which includes the classic ingredients plus Italian sausage and bacon, or the brand-new Supreme Pizza Baked Pasta, made with the classic ingredients, Italian sausage, bacon, red and green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. All three renditions of the dish are available through the end of the year.

“At Fazoli's, we’re dedicated to crafting innovative Italian dishes,” said Tisha Bartlett, vice president of marketing at Fazoli’s. “The return of our Pizza Baked Pastas is a celebration of that commitment, and we’re eager for our devoted fans to once again enjoy a quintessential Fazoli’s classic.”

As part of the limited-time menu, guests will also get a taste of fall with Pumpkin Cheesecake made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery available through Oct. 30. The Pumpkin Cheesecake is made with a secret blend of spices, garnished with a rosette of whipped cream, and drizzled with Ghirardelli Salted Caramel Sauce.