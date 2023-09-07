Culinex, a clean-label and plant-based food development and formulation provider, has added Casey Jenkins to its team as a product development manager. According to the company, the hire will help in expanding the service capabilities for clients with her leadership and broad food category experience.

“At Culinex, our client work spans a complete spectrum of product categories and applications, and Casey’s food product development knowledge will support our team and clients,” says Webb Girard, senior director of research and development. “She levels up all the right areas for our team with her experience from ideation to benchtop and through to scale up at the plant. Casey is well positioned to lead her technical team and help us launch, reformulate, and revive our clients’ food products.”

Prior to Culinex, Jenkins held roles in innovation, research and development, and quality management with companies including East West Tea Company, Annie’s Inc., National Raisin Company, Lyons Magnus, American Nutritional Corporation, Nestle, and Golden Grain. She reportedly has hands-on experience developing tea, bars, pasta and rice dishes, beverages, sweet sauces, and more from innovation to commercialization.

Jenkins shares, “I strongly believe in the power of continuous learning, which perfectly aligns with the core values at Culinex. I am thrilled to seize the incredible opportunities for personal growth and contribute to our team's capabilities every single day.”

Jenkins attended Mills College in Oakland, CA, where she earned a degree in Biology before launching her food product development career.