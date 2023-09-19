SNAC International has announced registration is now open for SNX 2024, a comprehensive convention and exposition for snack industry professionals. Taking place April 14–16 in Dallas, SNX 2024 is designed to offer one-on-one scheduled business meetings with leading suppliers in the snack industry to inspire meaningful discussions and decision making, leading to product innovation, efficiencies, and growth.

In addition to helping attendees get business done, SNX is an immersive, all-inclusive experience with a range of business- and knowledge-building features

The Experience Zone provides opportunities for participants to network informally and collaborate with suppliers at each stage of the snack production process



Pop-up SNAC Bites education presentations are held directly on the Zone floor

Attendees can engage with keynote speakers and breakout education sessions addressing important topics and emerging trends in snacks in the Education Arena

SNAC is bringing back the popular SNAC Tank Pitch Competition featuring guest judge Daymond John, star of ABC’s hit reality series Shark Tank

Register for SNX 2024 here.