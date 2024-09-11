SNAC International has announced registration for SNAXPO25 is now open. The event is reportedly the only vertically integrated supply chain trade show exclusively for the snack industry. It brings together a global network of snack producers and suppliers seeking the latest innovations to grow their businesses to the next level and achieve greater efficiency, profitability, and market share. It is scheduled for March 30–April 1 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

According to organizers, SNAXPO25 is an international event recognized by snack manufacturers worldwide as an essential, can't-miss gathering. Representatives of the global snacking community are slated to come together for three days of education; networking; and the latest products, tools, equipment, and technology to optimize production, sourcing, and distribution for maximum snack profitability.

Features and attractions enumerated by SNAC International include:

Best-in-class co-manufacturers

Hands-on demos of snack manufacturing equipment

Emerging ingredients, seasonings, and flavors

Packaging equipment in action and materials

Quality assurance and technical solutions

Operations and marketing technologies

Insights on the latest research and trends impacting the snack industry

Visit snaxpo.com/register to learn more or to sign up.

