To celebrate National Taco Day, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Kellogg's Eggo brand are teaming up to release a limited-time Eggo Taco. The new taco combines Moe’s Southwest Grill’s bold flavors with Eggo's Homestyle waffle. A first-of-its-kind for the fast-casual restaurant, now open nationwide at 10:30 am, the Eggo Taco features Moe’s adobo chicken topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and chipotle ranch served on a fried Eggo waffle as the taco shell.

"At Moe's, we aren't afraid to be adventurous with our menu by infusing creativity and innovation into new offerings," said Joe Artime, VP of marketing at Moe’s Southwest Grill. “We’re excited to introduce a unique spin on Moe’s classic tacos in collaboration with Eggo, feeding our fans’ appetite for new and unexpected flavors.”

For one day only at select locations, starting at 10:30 am EST on October 4, Moe’s fans can get a free Eggo Taco with any in-store entree purchase, including a burrito, quesadilla, or stack. Available at participating Moe’s locations in Atlanta, North Jersey, Long Island, and South Florida while supplies last.

“Eggo waffles have long been a fan favorite due to their great taste and versatility. We are excited to partner with Moe’s Southwest Grill for National Taco Day to showcase how that taste and versatility can be used in unique concepts. Incorporating the Eggo Homestyle waffle into a taco is going to delight taco and Eggo fans alike. It’s an unexpected offering that delivers the great taste consumers know and love,” said Eliza Coteng, frozen breakfast portfolio director, Kellogg Away From Home.

For more information about the Eggo Taco and a list of participating locations, visit moes.com/eggotaco and connect with Moe’s Southwest Grill on Twitter (@Moes_HQ), Instagram (@moessouthwestgrill), and Facebook (@MoesSouthwestGrill).

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.