Fast-casual restaurant brand Moe's Southwest Grill is adding Cheez-It crackers to its ingredients lineup. For a limited time, Moe's Southwest Grill customers can add Cheez-It Original Crackers to a Moe's Entrée while supplies last at no additional charge.

"We pride ourselves in feeding the rebel spirit in each of our guests by infusing creative offerings to our menu so they can satisfy their cravings," says Joe Artime, VP of marketing at Moe's Southwest Grill. "Cheez-It crackers bring a craveable, cheesy crunch when added to our menu offerings. We can't wait to see how fans customize their order with this fan-favorite snack."

"Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to delight our fans' obsession with cheese and appetite for excitement. We're thrilled to partner with Moe's for this ultimate cheesy menu takeover as part of its latest culinary venture. Adding the iconic Cheez-It cracker made with 100% real cheese to your favorite Burrito, Bowl or Queso is a dream come true for snack lovers who crave the delicious taste outside of the box," says Michelle Barnes, commercial strategy director, Kellanova Away From Home.

