Why not have some Eggo coffee with your Eggo waffles in the morning? This week's Fun Friday begins with a partnership between Eggo and the coffee connoisseurs at Two Rivers Coffee Company, which have united to transform Eggo flavors into brewed blends of Eggo Coffee.

Eggo’s all-new line of coffee comes in five flavors made from 100% natural sources and 100% Arabica coffee, including Blueberry Eggo Coffee, Chocolate Chip Eggo Coffee, Cinnamon Toast Eggo Coffee, Maple Syrup Eggo Coffee, and Vanilla Eggo Coffee.

Just as simple to prepare as Eggo waffles, the new coffee line is sold in coffee pods compatible with Keurig brewers. Fans can shop the full range of flavors on Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, and TwoRiversDirect.com, available in 12 count packs at an SRP of $7.99 and 40 count single flavor packs or 40 count variety packs for $24.99.

Moe's Southwest Grill adds Cheez-Its to ingredients lineup

Speaking of Kellanova brands: fast-casual restaurant brand Moe's Southwest Grill is adding Cheez-It crackers to its ingredients lineup. For a limited time, Moe's Southwest Grill customers can add Cheez-It Original Crackers to a Moe's Entrée while supplies last at no additional charge.

"Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to delight our fans' obsession with cheese and appetite for excitement. We're thrilled to partner with Moe's for this ultimate cheesy menu takeover as part of its latest culinary venture. Adding the iconic Cheez-It cracker made with 100% real cheese to your favorite Burrito, Bowl, or Queso is a dream come true for snack lovers who crave the delicious taste outside of the box," says Michelle Barnes, commercial strategy director, Kellanova Away From Home.

Read more at our article here.

Hormel Pepperoni encourages, rewards fans for taking PTO to celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day

The makers of Hormel Pepperoni are encouraging fans to lean into their desires and celebrate the most important day of the year —National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday, Sept. 20.

Fans can visit PepperoniTimeOff.com to declare their intention to take PTO, also known as Pepperoni Time Off, on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, so nothing interrupts their Hormel Pepperoni pizza craving.

Fans can send their “PTO” intention to their colleagues, friends, spouse, or teacher, asking for coverage of all responsibilities on Sept. 20 in order to fully enjoy Hormel Pepperoni piled high on pizzas. Once submitted, fans can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Hormel Pepperoni Pizza Vacation to New York City or Chicago during National Pizza Month in October. Fans can share their PTO news on social media using hashtag #PepperoniTimeOff for more chances to win.

Tostitos kicks off football gameday snacking with new TV campaign

From tailgating to watch parties, everyone knows football Sundays aren’t complete without a roster of gameday snacks. As the Official Chip and Dip Sponsor of the NFL, Tostitos is kicking off the 2024 season with new commercials starring legendary trio Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman that prove you can’t have football without Tostitos.

The star-studded cast of former teammates join forces again in a series of six commercials airing throughout the season. This marks the first-ever campaign that all three legends have been in together. You can watch the first three commercials here, here, and here.