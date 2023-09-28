RealWear, a producer of hands-free wearable computers for frontline professionals, demonstrated the use and benefits of its tech during multiple sessions at the recent NEXUS bakery industry event. Jointly produced by Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and the American Bakers Association (ABA), it took place September 25–28 in Dallas.

“Based on the response so far, RealWear appears to be a rising star in the baking equipment and food manufacturing industry,” says Kerwin Brown, BEMA president. “As we continue to share RealWear success stories through these larger forums and deep dives, it will help keep our members competitive.”

Prior to NEXUS, BEMA held a panel about the use cases of the RealWear hands-free solution at its annual convention in June. At that panel, the NEXUS presentations included insights from operations and safety leaders at Shick Esteve, US Bakery/Franz Bakery, General Mills, and Intralox discussed the benefits of RealWear in maintenance, troubleshooting, and training.

At the NEXUS sessions, Intralox demonstrated how RealWear can be used for troubleshooting while a General Mills representative shared a live video from a training facility showing how the tech works.

“We actually used this a couple weeks ago,” says Justus Larson, senior director of operations at US Bakery. “At one of our bakeries, we thought we had a problem with the lamination process. I couldn't get my corporate production manager out there fast enough. With RealWear, it took them fifteen minutes and saved ourselves three days of travel, a lot of money in hotels and airfare, and a better life for the employee.”

“I wasn’t expecting it to be used for training but due to the ease of use it made sense for that use case, too,” Larson adds.

"In partnership with BEMA we’re revolutionizing how work gets done in baking manufacturing facilities,” says Chris Parkinson, cofounder and CEO of RealWear. “Our technology is purpose-built to provide real-time access to critical information, allowing workers to stay informed and connected while navigating high-temperature environments, managing chemical risks, and ensuring proper equipment operation. From minimizing flour dust hazards to factory acceptance testing and ongoing maintenance and repair, RealWear is pleased to partner with all BEMA members to modernize current practices and procedures.”