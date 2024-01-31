California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is kicking off a year of specials and surprises with three limited-time-only menu items.

Starting January 30, guests can enjoy two flavorful dishes and a classic cocktail with a twist. The Korean BBQ Steak Pizza is back by popular demand for guests who loved the spin on CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken pizza when it first launched last October. The pizza is packed with charred steak, Korean BBQ sauce, and melted mozzarella, and topped with spicy sriracha-lime hot sauce.

Guests may also enjoy the new Miso Shrimp Salad paired with another spin on a classic, the Tito ‘Rita.

“CPK has a reputation for innovation, and we’re excited to be setting a record with six limited time launches this year,” said Paul Pszybylski, VP of culinary innovation. “I’m personally excited for the return of the Korean BBQ Steak Pizza. Back by popular demand, the pizza is a fun twist on the classic BBQ style pizza CPK has been making for nearly 40 years.”

The limited time offers will be available to customers through March 25, 2024.

CPK’s Limited Time Offerings are now available in all company-owned California Pizza Kitchen locations. Visit cpk.com/new for more details.