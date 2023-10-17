Tia Lupita Foods has successfully closed a seed round of $2.6M, underscoring rising demand for the brand’s growing product portfolio and rapid expansion into major retailers across the nation. The entire round was raised by Mexican investment entities and led by Santatera Capital and GBM Ventures, strategic funds with established track records in the F&B and consumer products sector.

The funding signifies not only a unified confidence in Tia Lupita's business model but also helps to further the company's growing presence in the better-for-you Mexican food segment. Early this year, Tia Lupita first secured investment in Shark Tank from Kevin O’Leary, where the brand was catapulted to the national stage.

“With this large capital infusion, we plan to grow our team, accelerate new product development, and expand into new markets,” said Founder Hector Saldivar.

Tia Lupita's origin story is centered on a family hot sauce recipe curated by Saldivar's mother, Tia Lupita. Recognizing its commercial potential in San Francisco in 2018, Saldivar asked for and received his mother’s blessing to bring the sauce to market. Today, the company's sustainable offerings have expanded to include Grain-Free Cactus Tortilla Chips, Salsa Macha (Mexican Chili Crisp), and Cactus Tortillas, signifying robust growth and diversification.

Tia Lupita’s famed hot sauces and other products are available at Whole Foods Market, Publix, HEB, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, and other grocers from coast to coast. Learn more about Tia Lupita Foods at tialupitafoods.com.