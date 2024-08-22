David, a platform that designs tools to increase muscle and decrease fat, today announced a $10 million seed funding round. The investment was led by David CEO and Co-Founder Peter Rahal, with additional participation from Valor Siren Ventures, Peter Attia, M.D., and Andrew Huberman, Ph.D.

David Co-Founders Peter Rahal, founder of protein snacks brand Rxbar, and Zach Ranen, former investor and founder of Raize, bring extensive experience to their latest venture. Rahal has been obsessed with protein bars from a young age and has dedicated his career to creating the perfect protein bar. Ranen worked with the RAize team to develop and scale its low-carb dessert product suite.

The pair will use this fundraising round to continue developing science-based food and to build its team of industry-leading strategists, scientists, and health experts. Its first product is a protein bar that will have the most protein per calorie of any currently available protein bar. The bars will be sugar-free, gluten-free, and artificial sweetener/flavor-free.

"Michelangelo's sculpture of David reflects our methodical approach to idealism and dedication to materializing perfection," says Peter Rahal, CEO and co-founder of David. "This funding will allow us to continue developing high-quality, research-backed products that meet the nutritional needs of consumers."

"David is poised to make a significant impact in the industry," adds Jon Shulkin, co-President of Valor Equity Partners and Fund Manager for Valor Siren Ventures. "David's commitment to excellence and clear understanding of the modern consumer's needs set them apart."

David's Chief Science Officer Peter Attia, MD, known for his work in longevity medicine, adds, "My involvement with David stems from a shared commitment to science-driven nutrition that prioritizes muscle growth and effective fat management. Protein is essential for longevity, and our products are designed with that in mind. With Peter Rahal's proven leadership and the strategic backing of our investors, I believe we are set to lead the industry in creating meaningful change."

