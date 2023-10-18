Triscuit Crackers are made of white winter wheat that's 100% harvested by farmers in Michigan, which is one of many reasons why Triscuit Crackers is vying for the title of "The Unofficial State Snack of Michigan" with an online petition. Michiganders and Triscuit Crackers fans across the country are encouraged to show their support and sign the petition.

Mondelēz International's Triscuit Crackers are the feel-good staple that has been in Michiganders' (and Americans') pantries for over a century. In fact, 81% of Michiganders say they crave a snack that's crunchy or salty (just like Triscuit Crackers). And one out of every three believes no cheeseboard is complete without Triscuit Crackers.

The petition raises awareness of Triscuit Brand's longstanding partnership with the Co-Op Elevator farming collective of over 1,000 of Michigan's generational family farmers. For more than 15 years, Triscuit Brand has built deep relationships with those farmers through annual meetings, spotlighting farmers in the brand's work and giving back to the communities.

"Triscuit Crackers are unapologetically wholesome and unapologetically made with Michigan-grown wheat," said Gabi Stone, senior associate brand manager, Mondelēz International. "This petition is a great chance for us to amplify our Michigan ties and at the same time, to support the farmers we've spent decades building partnerships with. It's just one more way of strengthening those relationships."

Triscuit Brand is going all-in on nourishing the Michigan farmers, whose work nourishes us all. Triscuit Brand's support enables these farmer-innovators to improve crop growing methods and incorporate regenerative farming practices, which can encourage better soil health and crop yield.

Now, the brand is introducing a new way to nourish the Michigan farming community through a $100,000 donation to Michigan State University's agricultural program, which educates America's future farmers. Michigan State University will use the donation to enhance its students' experience through:

25 scholarships targeted to students from the Thumb Region of Michigan who apply and are majoring in Agribusiness Management and Food Industry Management.

A study tour that students can apply for where they will meet with key stakeholders at Mondelez International and Triscuit Brand, following the supply chain from farmer to farm, visiting facilities, from suppliers and producers to distribution and retail partners.

Fans and followers can check out an exclusive video on how Triscuit Crackers are made, from seed to shelf, by heading to @Triscuit on Instagram and YouTube. The video takes viewers from the vast wheat fields, tended by hardworking local Michigan farmers, to Triscuit Crackers' bakeries where skillful bakers bring everything together.

In addition, Triscuit Crackers is celebrating its connection to Michigan even more with a flavor inspired by another iconic Michigan staple—Homestyle Cherry Pie—with the announcement of limited-time-only Triscuit Homestyle Cherry Pie Crackers.

