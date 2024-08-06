There's never a dull moment in the snack and bakery field, it seems. As challenging as it can be for industry professionals to keep track on facts, figures, and trends in terms of what consumers are demanding from their bites and bread buys, it is a crucial effort for producers who want to succeed, now and down the road. What's more, delving into the various forces that drive shoppers to make purchasing decisions, how their everchanging lifestyles can influence what they put in their basket, and other aspects of consumer behavior always makes for a lively, fascinating discussion.

On August 15, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is presenting the free online event "2024 State of the Industry: Snack and Bakery," a one-hour webinar that will offer a comprehensive look at snack and bakery issues, including how things shaped up over the past year and how the picture might look in the near future. The list of respected industry experts set to offer insights include:

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodserice insights, Circana

Dawn Aho, client insights principal of the bakery vertical, Circana

Eric Dell, president and CEO, American Bakers Association

Christine Cochran, president and CEO, SNAC International

The 60-minute webinar will go live Thursday, August 15, at 2 p.m. EDT. After the event concludes, the presentation will be available for review immediately after on the SF&WB website. Learn more or register here.