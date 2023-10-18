Lenny & Larry’s, the originators of the protein cookie, have introduced Dip’d Wafer Bar, a crunchy wafer bar woven with creamy filling and dipped in chocolate. The new bar is powered by 17g of dairy and plant protein, with 4g of fiber and only 2g of sugar.

The bars are now available on Lenny & Larry’s website in four flavors: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Mint Brownie, Caramel Macchiato, and Maple French Toast. The Dip'd Wafer Bar is naturally flavored and contains non-GMO ingredients. The bars retail on the brand’s website for $24.99 per 12-count box.