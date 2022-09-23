Lenny & Larry's has announced the extension of The Boss! Line with its first nutrition bar, now available online and on Amazon. The Boss! Immunity Bar is aimed at providing consumers with a bar that is high in protein, lower in sugar, and also supports immune health. The Boss! Immunity Bar is a crunchy wafer bar with 17g of dairy and plant protein, BC30 probiotics, and 2g of sugar.

"We're thrilled to offer a new better-for-you option to our consumers based on the market's demand for more protein and immunity support," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Research shows that immune support is one of the most desired functional benefits that consumers are looking for. With the addition of The Boss! Immunity Bar, Lenny & Larry's continues to be an innovative brand that brings consumer preferences to life in the form of better-for-you cookies and bars."

Committed to addressing consumer needs, Lenny & Larry's responded by crafting the newly available product with increased dairy and plant protein, probiotics for immune support and less sugar. Additionally, the BC30 probiotics in The Boss! Immunity Bar are a natural probiotic that support protein absorption and digestive health, as well as immune health.

The Boss! Immunity Bar is available in four flavors including Peanut Butter Cup, Caramel Macchiato, Chocolate Mint Brownie, and Maple French Toast. Each flavor of the Lenny & Larry's bar is available in 4-count packages for a suggested retail price of $7.99 to $8.49 and in single options for a suggested retail price of $2.49 to $2.99. The Boss! Immunity Bar is also sold in select health and fitness retailers nationwide.

For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, visit lennylarry.com.